Tronox to Genesis Permit Transfer in Works at Wyoming DEQ

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has received a request to change a permit from Tronox to Genesis.

The public notice is as follows.

Public Notice Review of Tronox Alkali Chemicals request to Amend Permit DEQ/ISC 12-02 Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Wyoming Industrial Siting Council

Notice is hereby given that the Industrial Siting Division received an amendment request on October 12, 2017 from Genesis Alkali Wyoming LP.

The Permittee is seeking approval from the Industrial Siting Council to transfer the permit name from Tronox Alkali Wyoming Corporation (Tronox) to Genesis Alkali Wyoming LP (Genesis) and for approval of the updated socioeconomic report for the Granger Optimization Project in Sweetwater County.

The information submitted includes a letter describing the sale of Tronox to Genesis, and an updated socioeconomic study for the project.

The public may review a copy of the proposed amendment at the Office of the Industrial Siting Division (ISD) in Cheyenne, Wyoming or online at http://deq.wyoming.gov/isd/application-permits/resources/tronox-alkali-wyoming-corporation-granger-optimiza/.

Persons may also request a copy of the proposed amendment by contacting Kimber Wichmann at 307-777-7369 or email at: kimber.wichmann@wyo.gov.

Pursuant to Permit Condition #11, the Administrator is providing public notice of the requested change to permit DEQ/ISC 12-02. The Administrator has requested that the matter be heard before the Council in accordance with the permit procedures of W.S. 35-12-106(c) and (d).

Notice is hereby given that the Industrial Siting Council (ISC) will consider the proposed revision to permit DEQ/ISC 12-02 at its next meeting scheduled for November 21, 2017 located at the Hilton Garden Inn Laramie located at 2229 Grand Ave, Laramie, Wyoming.

The ISC meeting will follow the conclusion of the hearing for the Boswell Springs project reconvening at 8:30 A.M. on November 21, 2017.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternative formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.