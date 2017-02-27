Troopers End High Speed Chase With Stop Sticks

ROCK SPRINGS — A Utah man allegedly led the Wyoming Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase today. According to Stephanie Harsha with The Wyoming Department of Transportation, a trooper pulled over to check on a vehicle at mile marker 96 on I-80 eastbound.

The trooper suspected that the driver was impaired, during a field sobriety test the Utah man allegedly become combative and got in his car and took off.

Speeds reportedly reached 100 miles-per-hour before stop sticks were deployed near mile marker 100, bringing the chase to a conclusion.

The troopers took the man into custody without further incident, no injuries were reported.

Updates as we get them.