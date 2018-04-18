Truman Elementary Dissects Owl Pellets

GREEN RIVER– Green River Region Personnel for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department commonly go into classrooms and teach about wildlife.



Learning About Owl Biology and Ecology

Green River I&E Specialist Lucy Wold worked with students from Truman Elementary School to learn about owl biology and ecology, which included dissecting owl pellets to learn what owls eat and how they are connected in the food chain or food webs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Evanston Students Learn About Wyoming’s Wildlife

Evanston Game Warden Nick Roberts spent two days teaching students at Clark Elementary School about wildlife in Wyoming. Students enjoyed handling the hides, skulls and antlers and had lots of interesting questions.