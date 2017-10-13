Trunk or Treat Event Saturday!

Oct. 14 – Trunk or Treat

The Green River URA/Main Street’s annual Trunk or Treat event is Saturday! It’s a FREE, safe, trick-or-treating event for kids.

Come to the Clock Tower Plaza in downtown Green River from 11 am – 1 pm for a great time with your kids. There are over 20 trucks this year!



We have several fun games and a costume contest as well! Transformation Face Painting will be on site painting $5 faces!

New this year is the Fantastic Photo Fun photo booth (FREE). Get your faces painted and jump in the booth for free!



Food vendors this year include a new food truck in town Dancing Dogs making specialty hot dogs, and the Snack Shack food truck will be there as well.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 11 am – 1 pm

Place: 51 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River

Family friendly

.

.

This family-fun event is brought to you by the Green River Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street organization.

.