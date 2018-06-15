Trust and Partnership Leads to Second FieldTurf Surface at the University of Wyoming

LARAMIE– Five years removed from the unveiling of their new FieldTurf surface on Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, the University of Wyoming’s athletics department recently lifted the veil on its newest upgrade, a new FieldTurf practice field at their indoor facility.

University of Wyoming officials opted for FieldTurf Vertex Prime, a hybrid of monofilament & slit-film fiber system, for the Indoor Practice Facility.

“We selected FieldTurf for the new surface in our Indoor Practice Facility due to the excellent partnership we’ve had with them on our game field and due to their outstanding national reputation,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director.

“Our previous indoor field was at the end of its lifespan, and so it was necessary for us to replace it at this time. We are extremely pleased with the new surface, and it will provide our teams with an outstanding surface to practice on for years to come.”



About FieldTurf Vertex Prime

FieldTurf Vertex Prime is comprised of specially designed slit-film fibers and high performance ridged monofilament fibers.

The fibrillation process of the slit-film component allows for proper infill encapsulation while the monofilament fibers facilitate grass-like ball roll. Both fibers are tufted together in the same stitch for a superior aesthetic appearance.

The system will provide an optimal surface for Cowboy football and Cowgirl soccer, the two main users of the indoor facility.

“First of all, the product that FieldTurf offers, they’re the top of the line,” said Craig Bohl, University of Wyoming Head Football Coach. “I’ve had the opportunity to be on all of the different surfaces and FieldTurf continues to be the best.

“Their service is incredible and their product is outstanding. I’ve had a chance to walk our new field, aesthetically it looks great, the fibers are super, and we’re really excited about it.”



Investing in Player Safety

The Cowboys and Cowgirls new field will features FieldTurf’s heavyweight 3-layer infill system which has showcased a significant lower incidence of injuries per recent research by Michael C. Meyers, Professor at Idaho State University’s Department of Sport Science and Physical Education.

His research concluded that systems with >9 lbs. per square foot of infill compared to all other infill weight surfaces led to:

19%-29% lower incidence of total injuries

35%-55% lower incidence of substantial injuries

See the full study here.