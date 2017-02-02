Trust K.a.T. with Your Construction & Landscaping Needs

Operating in the Southwest, Wyoming, K.a.T. Construction & Landscaping, LLC. has earned a reputation of exceeding our customers’ expectations through quality work and superior service.

Call 307-371-2676 about a FREE estimate.

We offer the following commitments:

Highest quality products available

Completion of jobs on time and within budget

Highest quality of workmanship available

If you’re not looking to renovate your entire landscape but only wish to improve some elements of it, we can help with that, too. Whether you’re looking to add a fire pit, expand a patio, or renovate a walkway, we have the necessary skill and knowledge to ensure that your vision is brought to life without wasting your time and your money.

Our main objective is to offer quality workmanship and exceptional service at a competitive price, time and time again.

Contact Us Today

We’ll be happy to offer you more information, or we can drop by for a FREE estimate. Please call Kolten at 307-371-2676 to find out more.

Follow K.a.T. Construction & Landscaping on Facebook here.

