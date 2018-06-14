Try a Gizmo This Summer For Only $5 Per Month from Wyo Wireless!

Summer vacation is here!
Keep your kids safe with GizmoPal and Gizmo Gadget from Wyoming Wireless, Authorized Verizon Retailer.
- Get peace of mind
- Easily locate the GizmoPal 2 from your phone when you need to know where your child is. Set GPS boundaries and get notifications if your child crosses them.
- Quick two-way voice calling
- Stay connected to your child with two–way voice calling. GizmoPal 2 supports up to four contacts. Picking up your kid is now easy; with the push of a button they can tell you when they’re ready to go.
- Customizable, kid-friendly design
- Kids can mix and match their GizmoPal 2 with colorful wristbands (sold separately) and stickers. Don’t worry about getting it dirty or wet. This is for children, after all, so it’s waterproof*—protected against water balloon fights and splashing in puddles.
- Mission control on your phone
- Program up to four contacts at any time from the GizmoHub™ app†. Change the volume and the fun sound, check battery life and more. The app is compatible with smartphones using Android™ 5.0 or higher and iOS 9.0 or higher.
Wyoming Wireless is the only Wyoming based Verizon Authorized Retailer and has two locations in Sweetwater County to serve you.
- 101 Gateway Blvd across from Walmart in Rock Springs
- 50 Monroe Ave next to the theater in Green River.
Wyoming Wireless in Rock Springs is open seven days a week for your convenience!
Hours:
Monday-Friday: 10 am – 7 pm
Saturday: 10 am – 4 pm
Sunday: 12 – 4 pm
.
Visit the Wyoming Wireless website.
Like Wyoming Wireless on Facebook:
.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.