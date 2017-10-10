Tuesday Game Nights at Marty’s

Want to get out of the house for some fun during the week, but have work in the morning?
Marty’s has the answer.
Marty’s is now hosting a weekly game night, every Tuesday evening, from 7 to 9 pm.
It’s a great time to have some fun with friends on a week night!
Order some drinks, dinner and appetizers and enjoy your evening in a smoke-free environment.
Stay a while, laugh a lot, and leave ready for bed.
Marty’s Game Nite
Every Tuesday Night 7-9 pm
Beer Specials – $2 Drafts
- Rolling Rock
- Shock Top
