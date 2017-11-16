Turkey Time at Local Food Banks, Busy Winter Expected

GREEN RIVER — The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is anticipating a busy year for their food bank locations in Green River and Rock Springs.

Just an hour into today’s distribution day at the Green River Food Bank, they were already showing a higher than average turnout.

Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s Executive Director Kathy Siler said it has a lot to do with the economy.

“Seasonal work is tapering off. Kids are back in school, but they are home for the holidays. Utility and heating bills go up in the winter,” said Siler.

And while the unemployment rate has come down, Siler said the economy has not really bounced back.

She said food bank numbers have doubled in Green River and tripled in Rock Springs since 2009 when the local boom-and-bust economy turned all the way to bust. The numbers have improved lately, but only a little.

“When we see things get better at the food bank, that’s when we’re getting back there,” said Siler, who has been running the food banks since 2004.

This year the food banks are expecting to distribute 450 turkeys in Rock Springs and 200 in Green River.

Last year, they gave 444 turkeys to needy families in Rock Springs and 161 in Green River.

A food drive from the Boy Scouts this weekend will refill the supply from this week. See the flyer below on how to contribute.

Food Distribution Days

Rock Springs – 2nd & 4th Thursdays of the month from 10 am – 2:45 pm and 4-5:45 pm.

Green River – 1st & 3rd Thursdays of the month from 10 am – 4:45 pm.

Call the Rock Springs Food Bank at 307-382-7332 or Green River Food Bank at 307-875-9600 for more information.

