Twenty Percent Chance Of Precipitation

There will be significant snow for western Wyoming today through Saturday. Other areas will be partly cloudy with increasing southwest winds through this afternoon and overnight. Temperatures will be warmer across the Cowboy State for the weekend. Windy conditions will increase for wind prone locations with the possibility of high winds tonight in the Clark Corridor.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 31. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight

A slight chance of snow between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday

A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.