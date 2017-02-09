Twenty Percent Chance Of Rain After One PM

Video Weather Briefing Via National Weather Service, Riverton.

Today, rain with snow will mix throughout the west with some locations possibly seeing freezing rain as well. East of the Divide, gusty winds and partly cloudy skies will prevail, along with seasonably warmer temperatures. Conditions will change on Friday as another storm system advances bringing cooler and wet weather back to the Cowboy State through Saturday.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow before 11am, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night

Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 9 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery, with a north wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 30. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Monday

Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.