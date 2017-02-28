A Twenty Percent Chance Of Snow Before 1 PM

Snow will continue to fall across the west, but is expected to be lighter. East of the Divide should see partly to mostly cloudy skies today. For the remainder of the week, snow will stick around the mountains while high pressure maintains mostly dry conditions east.

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.