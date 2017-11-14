Two Buck Mule Deer Poached In Separate Incidents South Of Pinedale

PINEDALE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking any information regarding two mule deer that were illegally shot south of Pinedale in recent days. First, a buck mule deer was discovered northeast of Buckskin Crossing, off of the Lander Cut-Off Road (CR 23-132) near Long Draw. It is believed the deer was likely killed last Thursday or Friday, November 9 or 10 respectively. The buck deer was shot during a closed season and only the antlers were removed from the animal.

The second buck mule deer was killed Sunday, November 12, around 12:00PM along the Boulder Lake Road. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately five feet nine inches in height with a heavy-set build, blue eyes, balding light colored/whitening hair and a scruffy beard in his mid 50’s. The suspect is also described as having a strong accent or slight speech impediment. The suspect was observed wearing an orange cap and hunting out of a maroon semi-truck with no trailer in the Boulder area. The individual was seen leaving the area around1:00PM. The deer was field dressed and removed from the field. It is believed that the suspect was not aware that the deer season was currently closed in the area.

Anyone with possible information regarding either of these poaching incidents, or who was in the area and may have noted suspicious vehicles or activities, is encouraged to call the Pinedale Game and Fish office at 1-800-452-9107, the STOP POACHING hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or the South Pinedale Game Warden, Jordan Kraft, at 307-367-2470.

Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to an arrest and conviction may result in a reward of up to $5,000.00. Warden Kraft urges the public to come forward with any relevant information about either of these mule deer poaching incidents, especially in light of this past winter’s severe impacts to local mule deer herds.