Two Charged With Delivery Of Methamphetamine

ROCK SPRINGS — According to the Rock Springs Police Department, two individuals were arrested after attempting to sell methamphetamine at a local truck stop.

According to Chief Dwane Pacheco

On July 28th, 2017 at approximately 1:36 P.M. Detectives with the Rock Springs Street Crimes Unit received information regarding two subjects who were at the Flying J (650 Stagecoach Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming) attempting to sell methamphetamine.

A Rock Springs Police Department Street Crimes Detective along with a Detective from the Sweetwater County Narcotics and Arrest Group (SNAGG) responded to the scene.

The subjects were approached by an undercover officer and the officer purchased an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine from the subjects.

The subjects were subsequently placed under arrest. They were identified as 46-year-old Elizabeth Hill from Somis, California and 46-year-old Jimmy Coates from St. Angelo, Texas.

Coates was charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance: Methamphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance: Methamphetamine subsequent offense.

Hill was charged with Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance: Methamphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance: Methamphetamine subsequent offense.