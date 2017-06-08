Two Colorado Residents Killed In Wreck Near Wamsutter

WAMSUTTER — According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, early this morning at about 1:10 a.m., about 23 miles west of Wamsutter, a 2003 Infinity G35 vehicle carrying two female passengers was westbound on I-80 at MP 150.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle went left into the median and began to roll. The driver and passenger were unrestrained and not wearing their seatbelts. Both the driver and passenger were completely ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. The vehicle came to rest in the median approximately 15 feet from the eastbound shoulder of the road.

Tierra Lynn Cole, age 22 from Burlington Colorado and Kya Marie Cole, Age 24 from Burlington Colorado were identified as the victims of the crash.