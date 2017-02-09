Two Green River Athletes Among University of Wyoming Hall of Fame 25th Class

LARAMIE – Two outstanding football players, an All-American basketball player, an accomplished wrestler, two dedicated team physicians, and two championship teams comprise the 2017 class of the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame.

The dinner and induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame’s 25th class will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, located at 22nd & Grand in Laramie.

This year’s inductees are Dr. Robert Curnow and Dr. David Kieffer, Special Achievement; Vince Guinta, Football 1949-50; Mike Hamel, Wrestling 1983-86; C.T. Hewgley, Football 1949-50; Jim Weir, Basketball 1941-43 and 1946; the 1991 National Champion Women’s Rodeo Team; and the 2007 WNIT National Champion Cowgirl Basketball Team.

A total of 156 individuals and 17 teams have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993.

The Hall of Fame Committee met in January to make its final selections for this year’s class. The inductees must fit into one of five categories: student-athlete, coach, team, athletics staff member or special achievement. The special achievement category includes individuals who have contributed to the ideal of sports at the University. Each nominee must receive at least 75 percent of the committee’s vote to be eligible for induction. Nominations are encouraged and must be submitted by Sept. 1st in order to be considered for the following year’s class. For more information, check out the UW Athletics Hall of Fame website at www.wyohof.com

Members of the committee are: Mike Schutte (Chairman), Tom Burman, Gary Crum, Tom Frazier, Jim House, Rob Jarosh, Dale Ann Meeker, Kevin McKinney, Brian Morgen, Jared Newland, Bruce Pivic, and Joi Thomas.

Following is the Class of 2017:

Dr. Robert Curnow

Special Achievement

Dr. Robert Curnow served as the team physician for UW Athletics teams from 1975-2010. A co-founder of Gem City Bone & Joint, he was instrumental in the development of orthopedic and sports medicine for not only the University of Wyoming but for the entire state and beyond. A familiar figure to all who attend Cowboy and Cowgirl athletic events, his enthusiasm and dedication to the healthcare of the student-athlete is unparalleled. To this day, his professionalism and excellent standard of care has set the expectations of the Sports Medicine Department.

Dr. David Kieffer

Special Achievement

A team physician for UW Athletics from 1973-2003, the late Dr. David Kieffer pioneered the art of Sports Medicine in the state of Wyoming and at the University of Wyoming. He led efforts in the Mountain West Conference to develop a complex management plan and dedicated physician approach to concussion treatment. He authored definitive research on the anterior cruciate ligament injury and its treatment. A co-founder of Gem City Bone & Joint Clinic, his dedication, his passion and his love for thousands of student-athletes was unmatched.

Vince Guita

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sport: Football

Years: 1954-56

Described as a “terror on defense”, Vince Guinta was an honorable mention All-America in 1955 and 1956. Playing linebacker on defense and center on offense, Guinta was an integral part of Wyoming’s success in the mid-1950s. As a linebacker, he called all the defensive signals for his team. He started and lettered for three years under Coach Phil Dickens. He displayed great team leadership and was a tenacious tackler. He led Wyoming to a Sun Bowl victory in 1955 and an undefeated Skyline Championship season in 1956.

Mike Hamel

Hometown: Green River, Wyo.

Sport: Wrestling

Years: 1983-86

Wyoming’s all-time leader in pins, Mike Hamel was a two-time Western Athletic Conference champion and a three-time Mountain Intercollegiate Wrestling Association champion. As a freshman, he was named to the Amateur Wrestling News Freshman All-American team and earned “Rookie of the Year“ honors in the WAC. A two-time NCAA qualifier, Hamel won 12 tournaments during his time at Wyoming. He was the co-captain of the 1986 undefeated Cowboy wrestling team. He led the ‘Pokes to WAC team titles in 1983, 1985 and 1986. Hamel was honored with the Admiral Land Award as UW’s top student-athlete in 1986.

C.T. Hewgley

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Sport: Football

Years: 1949-50

A member of UW’s back-to-back Mountain States Conference Champion Teams in 1949 and 1950, Hewgley played both defensive tackle and offensive guard for the Cowboys. He was credited as a key blocker for Wyoming’s all-time great running back Eddie Talboom. Hewgley earned second team AP All America honors in 1950 along with first-team All-Conference recognition. Wyoming had a record of 9-1 in 1949 and 10-0 in 1950, including a win in the Gator Bowl. Hewgley later returned to his alma mater to coach the offensive line.

Jim Weir

Hometown: Green River, Wyo.

Sport: Basketball

Years: 1941-43,1946

A 6-5 forward on the 1943 National Champion basketball team, Jim Weir earned All American honors in 1943. Helping Wyoming to the 1943 “Big 7” conference title, Weir also earned all-conference honors. He was the third-leading scorer on the National Championship team, averaging ten points per game. The Cowboys had a record of 82-17 during Weir’s playing career.

1991 National Championship Cowgirl Rodeo Team

Coached by Pete Burns and Danny Dunlavy, the Cowgirls won their second consecutive College National Finals Rodeo Championship in 1991 with a total team effort. All three members of the team were from Wyoming and all contributed to the victory. Toni Christinck Olson, of Wheatland, won one go-round in the goat tying and barrel racing competition. Shanna Newland Howell, of Colony, won the first go-round in the breakaway roping and qualified as one of the top ten finalists in goat tying. Lori Rhodes Sheperd, of Hamilton Dome, won the national championship in goat tying, to clinch the championship.

2007 WNIT National Championship Cowgirl Basketball Team

The 2006-07 Cowgirls finished second in the Mountain West Conference with a record of 11-5 and earned an invitation to the WNIT Tournament. They played six straight home games in the WNIT and captured the attention and enthusiasm of the Wyoming fans during a magical three-week run. A record-breaking sellout crowd of 15,462 fans cheered them on to victory over Big Ten power Wisconsin in the championship game. Hanna Zavecz was named the tournament’s MVP, while Jodi Bolerjack was also selected to the all-tournament team. The Cowgirls ended the season with a record of 27-9, the best in school history.

