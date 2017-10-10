Two Idaho Residents Killed in Rollover Near Lyman

LYMAN — On October 9th, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 40 on Interstate 80 near Lyman, Wyoming. At 7:00 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on an icy bridge deck. The Dodge then rotated clockwise as it exited off of the right side of the roadway and continued down an embankment where it rolled two and one-half times.

The exact time of the crash is unknown as the Dodge was not discovered until approximately 7:00 a.m. on October 9th.

The driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts and both were ejected. Both the driver and passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Ram has been identified as 54-year-old Eden, Idaho resident Alan Peterson.

The passenger has been identified as 58-year-old Eden, Idaho resident Silvia Peterson.

This is the 112th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 96 in 2016, 115 in 2015, and 122 in 2014.