Two Iowa Men Face Felony Meth Charges

ROCK SPRINGS — Two Iowa men have been arrested and face felony and misdemeanor drug charges, thanks to K9 Deputy Jara.

Jara and her partner, Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrell, were on routine patrol when they made a routine traffic stop around noon on Monday on Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs. In the vehicle, a silver Honda Pilot, were the driver, Khonsavanh Khone Navongsa, and Vongsay Maloutaphong, both 31, and both of Storm Lake, Iowa.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said Jara alerted to the presence of drugs and Morrell’s subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered just over two ounces of methamphetamine and .59 grams of marijuana.

Both men are charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance crystalline form, more than three grams (methamphetamine), and Possession of a Controlled Substance plant form less than three ounces (marijuana).

Jara is a Belgian Malinois (pronounced “mal-in-‘wah”) who joined the Sheriff’s Office in October of 2016. She is the agency’s senior K9 deputy.