Two Mustang Soccer Players Sign with Four-Year Schools

ROCK SPRINGS- Two Western Wyoming Mustangs will continue their soccer journies as Kyle Mivshek and Grayson Barns recently signed to play at the next level,

Kyle Mivshek. from Pinedale, and a soon to be Western Wyoming Community College 2017 graduate has signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Multnomah University Lions. Multnomah University is located in Portland Oregon. MU is a member of a NAIA school.

Last season the Lions had a record of 3 – 14 – 0. Kyle should fill an immediate need for the Lions as they only have 1 returning keeper. Kyle was a second-team All-Region IX North selection in 2016. Coach Jeff Atkinson said “We are so proud of Kyle and his chance to continue his education while playing soccer at the next level.”

Grayson Barnes from Singapore and a future Western Wyoming Community College 2017 graduate has signed his National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Montreat College in Montreat North Carolina. The Montreat Cavaliers participate in NAIA athletics.

The 2016 men’s soccer season saw the Cavaliers post a 8 – 9 – 1 record and a conference postseason tournament berth. In 2016 Grayson was a 2nd Team All-Region IX North midfielder and a member of the 2016 Region IX Tournament team. Congrats to Grayson on finding the right fit for him as a student and as a soccer player.

