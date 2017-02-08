Two Pronghorns Named to Wyoming 6-Man Squad

CASPER – Rosters for the annual Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man game have been announced and several Pronghorns have made the cut.

After being named as an assistant in the annual Shrine Bowl game, Farson-Eden Head Coach Marvin Applequist has also been named as an assistant to help lead the Wyoming squad. Pronghorn players named to the team include Thomas Rezzonico and Ryan Curtis. The game is only for senior players.

The game will take place in Kaycee this year on Saturday, June 24th. Wyoming leads the series 3-2 with Nebraska on a two-game winning streak.

Team Wyoming 2017

Courtesy of Wyopreps.com

Reed Stafford – Kaycee

Dalton Abarr- Meeteetse

Cole Burbank – Meeteetse

Nick Ray – Midwest

Dustin Bogart – Midwest

Thomas Rezzonico – Farson-Eden

Ryan Curtis – Farson-Eden

Bodhi Penning – Hulett

Seth Frederick – Guernsey-Sunrise

Cody Quynn – Guernsey-Sunrise

Lucas Osmera – Guernsey-Sunrise

Jarrett Neimark – H.E.M.

Garrett Cooper – Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Dallen Fleenor – Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Brock Baker – Dubois

Kolten Moss – Rock River

Austin Nicholson – Burlington

Dallin Christensen – Burlington

Head Coach:

Leo Kremers – Kaycee

Assistant Coaches:

Marvin Applequist – Farson-Eden

Tony Rouse – Kaycee

Ken Swieter – Midwest

