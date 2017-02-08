Two Pronghorns Named to Wyoming 6-Man Squad

CASPER – Rosters for the annual Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man game have been announced and several Pronghorns have made the cut.
After being named as an assistant in the annual Shrine Bowl game, Farson-Eden Head Coach Marvin Applequist has also been named as an assistant to help lead the Wyoming squad. Pronghorn players named to the team include Thomas Rezzonico and Ryan Curtis. The game is only for senior players.
The game will take place in Kaycee this year on Saturday, June 24th. Wyoming leads the series 3-2 with Nebraska on a two-game winning streak.
Team Wyoming 2017
Courtesy of Wyopreps.com
Reed Stafford – Kaycee
Dalton Abarr- Meeteetse
Cole Burbank – Meeteetse
Nick Ray – Midwest
Dustin Bogart – Midwest
Thomas Rezzonico – Farson-Eden
Ryan Curtis – Farson-Eden
Bodhi Penning – Hulett
Seth Frederick – Guernsey-Sunrise
Cody Quynn – Guernsey-Sunrise
Lucas Osmera – Guernsey-Sunrise
Jarrett Neimark – H.E.M.
Garrett Cooper – Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Dallen Fleenor – Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Brock Baker – Dubois
Kolten Moss – Rock River
Austin Nicholson – Burlington
Dallin Christensen – Burlington
Head Coach:
Leo Kremers – Kaycee
Assistant Coaches:
Marvin Applequist – Farson-Eden
Tony Rouse – Kaycee
Ken Swieter – Midwest
Read More: Wyoming-Nebraska 6-Man Football Shootout 2017 Rosters |