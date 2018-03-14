Two RSHS Seniors Named Finalists for National Merit Scholarship

ROCK SPRINGS — Two Rock Springs High School seniors were named finalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Colin Murcray and John Prevedel were among the top 1% of PSAT scores chosen to apply for the program, which included an application, an essay, recommendations, and taking the real SAT.

According to the program website, approximately 1.6 million students meet entry requirements, but only about 50,000 of the highest scoring students receive program recognition.

Around 15,000 students advance to become semifinalists and only about 7,500 make it to becoming finalists.