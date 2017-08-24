Two South Korean Residents Killed In Highway Crash; Third Taken To Hospital

CASPER — On August 23rd, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 59 on WY 220 near Casper, Wyoming. At 1:20 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a two vehicle head-on collision.

A 2004 Ford F-250 was traveling eastbound on WY-220 when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed over the center lane line and into the westbound traffic lane. The Ford F-250 then collided head-on with a 2017 Ford Explorer. After the collision, the Ford-F250 came to rest blocking the eastbound lanes. The Ford Explorer came to rest off the west side of the roadway.

The driver of the Ford Explorer suffered a fatal injury as a result of the initial collision. The front right passenger survived the crash and was flown by Life Flight to Wyoming Medical Center. The rear seat passenger in the Ford Explorer succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The driver of the Ford F-250 was extricated from the pickup truck and transported to Wyoming Medical Center by ambulance.

Both occupants of the Ford Explorer who died in the crash have been identified. The driver has been identified as 46-year-old South Korea resident, Soonyoung Lee. The rear passenger has been identified as 3-year-old South Korea resident, Jaehyeok Seo.

This is the 96th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 79 in 2016, 98 in 2015, and 98 in 2014.