Two Visitors Injured in First Bison Incident in Yellowstone This Year

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Two visitors to Yellowstone National Park were injured by a bison at Mud Volcano.

Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017, a married couple received injuries after being “butted” by a bison at Mud Volcano, just north of Lake Village in Yellowstone National Park.

Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Holmes, 72, from Heber City, Utah, were taking photographs on a boardwalk at Mud Volcano, when a bison approached them. The bison butted Holmes, who then fell into Schrader and both individuals fell to the ground.

Park rangers responded immediately and evacuated the couple from the trail, a quarter mile, to the road. The couple was transported to the Lake Clinic. Schrader had minor injuries.

Holmes was transported by Life Flight to Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was in stable condition.

Citations were not issued to either individual.

A Reminder to Visitors

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Stay 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

This is the first confirmed incident of a bison injuring visitors in 2017.

In 2015, five people were injured after approaching bison.

Please protect the park and protect yourselves.