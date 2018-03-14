U.S. Fish & Wildlife: Don’t Let Bighorn Sheep Lick Your Car

NATIONAL ELK REFUGE — When Federal Wildlife Officer Cris Dippel heads out onto the Refuge Road during the winter months, he’s likely to make a stop within the first mile of leaving the Administrative Office.

While many law enforcement contacts focus on human safety, Dippel also has the health of one of the Refuge’s most iconic species in mind: the local bighorn sheep population that can often be seen near Miller Butte.

Winter on the National Elk Refuge can be a wildlife watcher’s dream. Bighorn sheep are only one of several species that use the Refuge as their winter home, bringing enjoyment to both locals and visitors alike.

Thousands of elk winter within easy view from a number of locations close to the Town of Jackson, sleigh riders also see coyotes and bald eagles among the elk herd, pronghorns can sometimes be spotted near the Refuge Road, and elegant trumpeter swans dot the landscape along Flat Creek.

While sharing these wildlife viewing opportunities with the public is exciting, Refuge staff

struggles to balance it with human-wildlife interactions that can cause more harm than good.

Take the case of the bighorn sheep. They have been identified as a Species of Greatest

Conservation Need by the Refuge’s State partner, the Wyoming Game & Fish Department.

Bighorn sheep populations throughout the west have been impacted by outbreaks of pneumonia, making it one of the biggest obstacles to restoring populations.

The Jackson herd experienced two known significant die-offs in 2002 and 2011, with 50% and 30% of the population lost to disease, respectively.

Bighorn sheep on the Refuge Road aren’t shy about approaching vehicles to lick the salt and minerals found on a car or truck’s surface.

Not only can the animals then also ingest harmful chemicals in the process, but it increases the likelihood of spreading pneumonia in the event the bacteria is present within the herd.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service isn’t the only agency concerned about the health of the bighorn sheep.

An interagency working group formed in the early 1990s to facilitate cooperation among the wildlife and land management agencies managing bighorn sheep and its habitat within the Teton Range.

Though that segment of the sheep population doesn’t winter on the Refuge, there is still cooperation among the agencies to monitor the Refuge’s herd segment as well as agreement for the need to increase education and support for conservation strategies.

Educating visitors in an area that has such a big tourist draw is an ongoing process, though, Dippel explains. “We can talk to dozens of people out on the Refuge Road on any given day, asking them to not stop in the road and let the bighorn sheep lick cars, but the next day, we have a whole new audience that has just arrived in town.”