U.S. Senate Candidate Hosts Listening Event Tonight

ROCK SPRINGS — As part of a Wyoming-wide open-door tour, U.S. Senate candidate Gary Trauner is hosting a listening event tonight in Rock Springs.

Trauner, who is a Wilson resident and a Teton County resident for 30 years, is challenging incumbent Senator John Barrasso for his seat in the U.S. Senate.

Trauner’s listening tour has taken him to communities across the state, where he wants to hear about the local issues. In Sweetwater County, he has toured Memorial Hospital and visited the trona mines.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The candidate said that he will honestly answer any question he is asked and said that one detail that sets him apart is that he truly cares to listen.

“Deep down, we all know that something is horribly wrong in Washington. The system is rigged, DC is broken and regular, hard-working people are no longer getting ahead,” said Trauner, according to his website. He is “running for U.S. Senate so we can return to a responsible government that puts people – not party or political contributors – first.”

For more information on the issues that are important to him, visit Gary Trauner’s website here.

The Listening Event will be Tuesday, April 3 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at the White Mountain Library. The White Mountain Library is located at 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock

Springs.