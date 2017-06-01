U14 Girls Avengers Soccer Are The 2017 Wyoming Cup Champions!

Players include Alex Moeller. Second row: Jade Arnell, Zoe Silovich, Brynn Neufer, Karli Nelson, Caroline Hamilton, and Alyx Bolton. Third row: Brenlee Logan, AyLaya Griffin, Olivia Politi, Lauren Profaizer, Amrey Willoughby, Brecken Hunsaker, Kylee Knudsen, Novaleigh Moses and Emily Taucher. Coaches in back: Mike Politi, Dustin Moses and Michael Bolton.

ROCK SPRINGS — The – The U14 Girls Avengers Soccer Team placed 1st in the Gold Division of the Wyoming State Soccer Cup Championships held May 27-29th.

The team advances to the US Youth Soccer Region IV Championships in Seattle, Washington June 18-25th.