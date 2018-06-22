Uinta County Responds to 50 Acre Wildfire in Uinta Mountains

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Thursday, June 21, a fire started in the Monviso Subdivision off the Mirror Lake Highway in the Uintas, south of Evanston about 30 miles.

Uinta County Fire responded with 2 Wildland Engines, 1 Mini Pumper and 1 Tanker to assist crews from Summit County, Utah and the Forest Service.

The fire is over 50 acres in size and 0% contained at this time.

The Monviso Fire was reported on June 21 at about 11:30 a.m. It quickly grew to about 20 acres as responding firefighters began to contain it.

As high winds developed in the afternoon, the fire spotted across containment lines and spread to an estimated 50 acres.

The Monviso subdivision, with mostly seasonal cabins and some nearby campsites were evacuated. No structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported.

A helicopter and two heavy air tankers were ordered and helped slow the fire’s advance into the evening.

A hotshot crew arrived at about 8:30 p.m. and began building containment line as the aircraft cooled the edge of the fire.

The morning of June 22, two additional helicopters and two additional hotshot crews will arrive on the fire and begin in the early morning hours. Their objective will be to fully contain the fire as soon as possible.

Firefighter and public safety remain the highest priority and those with cabins in Monviso are advised to stay out of the area.

Motorists on the Mirror Lake Highway are being asked not to stop on the roadway and stay clear of all firefighting operations.

As a reminder, there is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the fire area and drone use is prohibited by state and federal law.