Union Congregational Church’s Pumpkin Patch is Now Open

GREEN RIVER– The Union Congregational United Church of Christ’s annual pumpkin patch is open now until October 31, and they have a great selection of pumpkins and gourds this year.

Pumpkins

The pumpkins just arrived late Friday night, October 13, and there are several shapes, sizes, and colors of pumpkins available. There are classic orange pumpkins, as well as blue, green, red, white, and some interesting colors in between.

There are plenty of pumpkins for all purposes, whether for decorating, carving, or baking.

Raffle

The church is also putting on a raffle, in which there are some cool prizes including, a handmade quilt with a stuffed elephant, a handmade pumpkin patch fall decoration made of light bulbs, and a pumpkin decoration made of horseshoes.

Raffle tickets are sold for $0.50 each or five for $2.

Bazaar and Bake Sale

There will be a bazaar and bake sale on Saturday, October 21, from 10 am to 6 pm. The community is invited to join the church for crafts, chili and soup, and baked goods. It will be a fun fall day for the community to enjoy.

Location

The Union Congregational Church is located at 350 Mansface St. in Green River. For more information on the pumpkin patch, visit the church’s Facebook page by clicking here.