United Steel Workers Women Of Steel Committee Team Up To Support The Waldner House

ROCK SPRINGS — The Waldner House received a thoughtful donation of handmade blankets, custom pillows, and pillow cases on Saturday, August 12th from the United Steel Workers Local 13214, Women of Steel Committee.

The items provided were made by the members of the Women of Steel Committee to be given to patients staying at the Waldner House while receiving treatment at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. “We originally started making blankets for kids but then decided to make some for adults too,” explained Kim Graham, a Women of Steel Committee Member. “We wanted to make them for everyone.”

Material for one of the blankets was donated from a family who recently lost a loved one to cancer. “We are so honored for this thoughtful gesture and donation from this committee. These type of donations go a long way in making our guests feel relaxed and welcome in their home away from home,” explained the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s President, Charlie Van Over.

The Women of Steel Committee Chair Tina Fife, her daughter Tierra, and committee member Kim Graham were able to tour the home when presenting the donations. “We were looking for a charity or program to get behind this year and the Waldner House was suggested. We are very happy to support this house; it’s great for our community,” added Tina Fife.

The Waldner House has been the recipient of numerous donations since it opened in late 2016. Included in those donations have been custom and handmade blankets, pillows, food, cleaning items, a dedicated bench and more.

To learn more about the Waldner House and the Memorial Hospital Foundation, visit, sweetwatermemorial.com/our_foundation.