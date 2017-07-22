United Way Grand Recipients Announced

SWEETWATER COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Wyoming is issuing over $647,650 to thirty programs all over southwest Wyoming from funds raised during the 2016 campaign.

The grants are awarded to programs that show measurable outcomes in three focus areas: education, health, and basic needs.

These grants are made possible by individual and company donations given during the annual campaign.

The amount of funds available to each county is based on the amount raised in that county. These funds will improve the lives of families in Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, and Uinta counties.

In Sweetwater County, $561,400 in grants was awarded to Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters – Sweetwater County, Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, Life RU Ready? Sweetwater County, Food Bank Sweetwater County, Sweetwater County Child Development Center: Social Emotional and Preschool Readiness, Sweetwater Family Resource Center: Family Independence and Family Visitation, Western Wyoming Family Reproductive Health, Young at Heart Senior Citizens: In Home Services, Early Learning Center, and Special Diet Meals, Youth Home Inc., YWCA: Financial Stability and Support and Safe House/Family Justice Center, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for the 2017-2018 year.

“United Way of Southwest Wyoming, is pleased to announce the 2017-2018 grant recipients,” said Kelly Frink, United Way of Southwest Wyoming Executive Director. “These organizations have demonstrated how they will put these donor dollars to the greatest use, helping children be kindergarten ready and successful in school, and helping our friends and neighbors have access to healthcare, food, shelter, safety, and transportation.”

Funding recommendations were made by local volunteers who spent a combined 167 hours during the allocation process. Volunteers look to United Way’s strategic plan to guide the funding process. “The wide gap between funds available and the needs in Sweetwater County makes the Community Solutions Team process very difficult, ” said Frink.

“As volunteers, we read all the grant applications and evaluate the programs based on community needs, their historical and projected outcomes, financial transparency and accountability. We then spend many hours reviewing the data, make very hard decisions, and then recommendations to the Board. There are many wonderful programs, it all comes down to what funds are available,” said Carl Lembke, chair of the Community Solutions Team.” said Carl Lembke, chair of the Community Solutions Team.

Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters – Sweetwater County is a mentoring program for youth ages five to sixteen. This program offers community based mentoring and site based mentoring to build these important one-on-one relationships. These relationships have a positive impact on school attendance, as well as competence.

Boys & Girls of Sweetwater County services children K – 12th grade. This organization builds character through everyday leadership and guidance in behavior and attitude. This provides effective and successful youth development programs. Nationally recognized programs help young people succeed in school, stay healthy, learn important life skills, pursue interests in the arts, and sports. Their goal is to positively guide their members to make choices which will lead them to be caring and responsible citizens.

“Life RU Ready?” is formed through a variety of organizations available in Sweetwater County. It provides students with the ability to make informed choices when it comes to risky behavior.

Food Bank of Sweetwater County distributes food to the elderly, disabled, working poor, college students, and single parent families in the community.

Sweetwater County Child Development Center services children with developmental delays and disabilities. With the help of licensed social worker, these children are receiving social, emotional, and mental health services. They also offer a nine-week program for parents that help them parent in a loving and consistent way.

Sweetwater Family Resource Center provides two different programs through UWSW grants: Family Visitation and Family Independence. They work towards a community of stable and non-violent families and individuals.

Western Wyoming Family Reproductive Health is a reproductive health clinic that provides several services to adolescents and any individual. They continue to educate Sweetwater County and surrounding counties.

Rock Springs Young at Heart Center received a grant to support their Special Diets Program and In Home Services. These programs help homebound seniors and disabled individual, giving them the opportunity to age in their home. Their Special Diets Program has served 2,516 meals to seniors in our community. Rock Springs Young at Heart also received a grant for their Early Learning Center, which provides early education services to help children become productive citizens who demonstrate kindergarten readiness.

Youth Home Inc. provides proper shelter, nutrition, screening, and counseling in a home environment. Helping at-risk youth work hard to identify and address changes that need to be made to be successful when returning home.

YWCA of Sweetwater County was granted funds for their Financial Stability program as well as Support and Safe House/Family Justice Service Center program. Financial Stability offers a Financial Empowerment Program that teaches individuals basic money management to give them the tools to become financially successful. The Support and Safe House/Family Justice Service Center, provides a safe and comfortable location where victims of family violence can receive support and services.

UWSW will continue to partner with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide one free, age appropriate, book each month to children ages birth to five. This program helps increase reading aloud to children, which is a key ingredient for success in school.

UWSW’s campaign season begins in August and runs through January. Companies choose the time that is best for them to run a campaign. Employee and individual contributions made up 64 percent of total contributions in 2017 with corporate gifts contributing 36 percent.

For more information on running a campaign at your work place or to donate, please contact the United Way of Southwest Wyoming office at 362-5003 or visit www.swunitedway.org.