United Way Of Southwest Wyoming Kicks Off Diaper Drive

SWEETWATER COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Wyoming kicks off its Spring Diaper Drive March 20th. The drive will run through April 3rd throughout Rock Springs and Green River. United Way hopes to collect 5,000 diapers to help close the gap on diaper need.

To participate, residents can donate diapers at the following Green River locations: Sweetwater County Library, Golden Hour Senior Center and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union. In Rock Springs, the locations are White Mountain Library, Rock Springs Library, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Rocky Mountain Bank or United Way of Southwest Wyoming. Monetary donations can be made at Coal Train Coffee in Rock Springs or on the United Way website swunitedway.org.

Diaper need is the struggle to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry and healthy. Families experiencing diaper need find it difficult to afford diapers. In 2017, the average household in need fell short of 19 diapers each month and parents in diaper need missed work or school four days a month because they didn’t have enough diapers when dropping their children off at childcare. Not having an adequate supply of diapers can have negative effects for the baby as well as the family.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The United Way Community Diaper Bank was established to keep babies healthy while enabling parents to work or attend school. Through collaboration with other agencies in southwest Wyoming, the Community Diaper Bank helps families struggling to meet their child’s diaper need by providing a reliable source of diapers. “Families need diapers and with no government assistance programs for diapers, the Community Diaper Bank is a way the community can help,” stated Shelley Richno, Community Impact Coordinator, United Way.

In 2017, the Community Diaper Bank distributed 60,031 diapers in Sweetwater County. This number continues to rise each year. Residents can help by volunteering, donating or hosting their own diaper drive. Families in need can get diapers by visiting the Food Bank of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs or Green River on their distribution days.

For more information contact Richno at 362-5003 or by email at srichno@swunitedway.org.