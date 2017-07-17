United Way of Southwest Wyoming Grant Will Benefit ‘Life RU Ready?’ Program

ROCK SPRINGS — United Way of Southwest Wyoming recently awarded an $8,000 grant to Life RU Ready? Sweetwater County for the 2017-2019 year.

This grant helps fund in part the annual ‘Life RU Ready?’ event held each October at the Sweetwater County Events Complex which aligns with the United Way of Southwest Wyoming education initiative in which teens participate in an educational program which provides support and information to decrease risky behaviors.

The event features a ‘life simulation’ health fair for teens and parents designed to increase awareness of the consequences of the risky behaviors and which also provides new opportunities for parent-teen communications.

The event is scheduled for October 23-25 for approximately 1,180 7th and 10th grade students with the assistance of Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2, approximately 150 volunteers will participate.