United Way Of Southwest Wyoming’s Week of Thanks

SWEETWATER COUNTY — For forty years United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) has been touching the lives of many people right here at home. The donors of UWSW have helped solve some of the community’s most pressing problems.

In 1978, there were 9 service agencies in Sweetwater County funded by UWSW. UWSW is now servicing Lincoln, Fremont, Sublette, Sweetwater, and Uinta Counties. Today, UWSW is helping 30 service agencies that are tackling the community’s most critical issues. Over the years, UWSW has established the Community Diaper Bank, helped several programs begin operation, and has continued to work towards their three initiatives: basic needs, education, and health. UWSW has grown substantially since 1976, their donors are the reason for the success that has created change within the communities.

This week, UWSW is devoted to thanking their donors: past, present, and future. UWSW would not have such a successful campaign without all of the employees, union members, corporations, individuals, one time donations, and businesses large and small that contribute to UWSW on a yearly basis. UWSW would like to say THANK YOU to all! Because of donors like you, UWSW is able to touch the lives of so many.

Thank you for investing in UWSW and being a part of the change.