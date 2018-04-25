University of Wyoming Announces Partnership With Adidas

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming and adidas today announced a multi-year partnership in which the Portland, Oregon, based company will be the official athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand of the Cowboys and Cowgirls.

“We are very excited to be partnering with the internationally-recognized brand of adidas,” said University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman.

“Among our goals in obtaining this new deal was to provide the highest quality athletic apparel for all of our athletics teams, while at the same time securing a deal that would provide us the most financially beneficial agreement for Wyoming Athletics.



“With the growth of our Wyoming brand on a national level over the past several years, we look forward to working with adidas to continue to grow our brand. In addition, Wyoming fans across the country will have the opportunity to purchase the most innovative apparel on the market today.”

With the new 8-year deal, adidas will supply all 17 of UW’s athletic teams with uniforms, footwear, apparel, headwear, equipment and accessories through the 2025-2026 season.

“Our mission is to help athletes perform better and we’ll bring our newest and most innovative high-performance products to Wyoming, along with our innovation, creativity and collaborative efforts in order to help empower these athletes,” said Jim Murphy, director of NCAA Sports Marketing at adidas North America.

“We seek to inspire through our products, our style and in communities and we’re looking forward to partnering with UW Athletics to help them execute their mission to prepare student-athletes to be successful academically, socially and athletically.”



Adidas is a global designer, developer and marketer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories with the mission to make all athletes better.

Adidas is the official uniform, footwear and apparel provider for more than 100 collegiate programs including Arizona State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina State and Texas A&M.

Adidas has marketing agreements with the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Soccer (MLS).



University of Wyoming Athletics

The growth of Wyoming Athletics’ national brand continues to grow. A study of media coverage surrounding the University of Wyoming football program from August 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017 highlights the wide, national reach that Cowboy Football had during the 2017 college football season.

The study estimated an exposure value of that media coverage at over $46 million.

Wyoming Athletics sponsors eight men’s sports and nine women’s sports, with over 400 student-athletes participating for Cowboy and Cowgirl athletics’ teams.

The eight men’s sports include: basketball, cross country, football, golf, swimming and diving, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field and wrestling.

The nine Cowgirl teams are: basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, swimming and diving, tennis, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field and volleyball.