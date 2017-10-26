LARAMIE– University of Wyoming Athletics is focusing on the need for everyone to be as aware of their mental health as they are of their physical health.

UW Student-Athletes Discuss Mental Health

In a new video produced by UW Athletics, Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes encourage everyone to monitor and seek out help if facing mental health issues.

The one minute and 20 second video details the need for all of us to be “willing to talk about what we are feeling and dealing with.” It also stresses that the University of Wyoming Athletics Department is committed to the mental health of its student-athletes and staff.



Creating a Comfortable Environment

“We want our student-athletes, coaches and staff to work together to create an environment where individuals feel comfortable coming forward and asking for help with mental health issues,” said University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman.

“We also all need to make a conscious effort to observe our student-athletes and those we work with for any signs that they may be struggling with mental health issues and then work with them to get the help they may need.

“I am proud that our student-athletes and our athletics department staff members are committed to work together on this important issue.”



Watch the Video

The video may be viewed here: http://gowyo.com/news/2017/10/26/general-university-of-wyoming-athletics-focuses-on-mental-health-in-new-video.aspx