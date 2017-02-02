University Of Wyoming Fall Semester Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls: Sweetwater County

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 63 students from Sweetwater County on the 2016 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page.

Students are:

Farson

Trilby M. Applequist

Tiffany M. Mines

Emily Winward

Green River

Elizabeth N. Barker

Skylar Ellarie Brichacek

Christopher L. Byrd

Evan M. Carollo

Kirklin Carroll

Tyson Eric Erickson

Jacob Thomas Flores

Alan Jack Halverson

Jennifer A. Haygood

Shannon A. Hlad

Katherine K. James

Taten Knight

Daniel B. Lancaster

Kendra F. Lewis

Sloan Matthew Locker

Mariah Lucero

Shanea A. Mitchell

Vanessa Angelica Munoz

Francheska M. Riley

Shyann M. Rood

Peighton I. Spalding

Kyle D. Thomas

Keith Thomas Trujillo

Garrett D. Young

Elliot S. Zimmerman

McKinnon

Cori J. Terry

Reliance

Mikayla Lisa Peterson

Rock Springs

Casey J. Alexander

Wayne T. Allen

Cody Michael Anderson

Jessica Lee Anson

Savanna Paige Bayless

Madison Rae Blazovich

Tyler David Dewey

Edison Z. Elder

Jessica Jane Fahlsing

Abby A. Firme

Jaco Colton Fornengo

Todd Alan Gray

Zachary Douglas Haney

Presleigh A. Hayashida

Kelci Jo Howe

Koltin Lane Legerski

Mara Ellyse Madsen

Kade Robert McJunkin

Maurie L. Mueller

Chloe Julia Muller

Christopher Scott Nelson

Ali Pendleton

Britania A. Potts

Kaleb E. Rice

Elizabeth B. Roark

Debra Ann Rossy

Anne Kelsey Salisbury

Daniel Schumacher

Sydnye K. Spicer

Kaycee L. Stevenson

Jonathon Michael Tacke

Nicholas Vliek

Joshua Alexander Wilbert

Kyler J. Yerkovich

Emil Andrew Zebre