University Of Wyoming Fall Semester Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls: Sweetwater County

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 63 students from Sweetwater County on the 2016 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Students are:
Farson
Trilby M. Applequist
Tiffany M. Mines
Emily Winward
Green River
Elizabeth N. Barker
Skylar Ellarie Brichacek
Christopher L. Byrd
Evan M. Carollo
Kirklin Carroll
Tyson Eric Erickson
Jacob Thomas Flores
Alan Jack Halverson
Jennifer A. Haygood
Shannon A. Hlad
Katherine K. James
Taten Knight
Daniel B. Lancaster
Kendra F. Lewis
Sloan Matthew Locker
Mariah Lucero
Shanea A. Mitchell
Vanessa Angelica Munoz
Francheska M. Riley
Shyann M. Rood
Peighton I. Spalding
Kyle D. Thomas
Keith Thomas Trujillo
Garrett D. Young
Elliot S. Zimmerman
McKinnon
Cori J. Terry
Reliance
Mikayla Lisa Peterson
Rock Springs
Casey J. Alexander
Wayne T. Allen
Cody Michael Anderson
Jessica Lee Anson
Savanna Paige Bayless
Madison Rae Blazovich
Tyler David Dewey
Edison Z. Elder
Jessica Jane Fahlsing
Abby A. Firme
Jaco Colton Fornengo
Todd Alan Gray
Zachary Douglas Haney
Presleigh A. Hayashida
Kelci Jo Howe
Koltin Lane Legerski
Mara Ellyse Madsen
Kade Robert McJunkin
Maurie L. Mueller
Chloe Julia Muller
Christopher Scott Nelson
Ali Pendleton
Britania A. Potts
Kaleb E. Rice
Elizabeth B. Roark
Debra Ann Rossy
Anne Kelsey Salisbury
Daniel Schumacher
Sydnye K. Spicer
Kaycee L. Stevenson
Jonathon Michael Tacke
Nicholas Vliek
Joshua Alexander Wilbert
Kyler J. Yerkovich
Emil Andrew Zebre