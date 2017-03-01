University of Wyoming Golf News

Corpus Christi, Texas – Junior Gabrielle Gibson tied for ninth to pace the University of Wyoming Cowgirl golf team on Tuesday at the Islander Classic. UW finished with a share of fourth place after posting a three-round score of 926 (+62). It was the third top-five finish of the year for the Brown and Gold.

“The course played very tough today in the coastal, three-club wind,” Cowgirl head coach Josey Stender said. “We fought hard and almost closed the gap on a couple more teams. We are happy to move up at the end of the day. I thought we’ve had a true team effort the last few events and some great individual results. We will head home with time to work on a few things and look forward to getting back to a familiar course at Entrada.”

Gibson earned her third career top-ten finish after posting a final round 78 (+6). Her total score of 226 (+10) was one off her season-best. Gibson recorded nine pars and two birdies during the final round of play at the Corpus Christi Country Club.

Senior Mackenzie Barrie and freshman Erin Sargent tied for 22nd in the 68-player field. It was the second-best finish this season for both Barrie and Sargent. Barrie posted her best round of the tournament with a 77 (+5), while Sargent shot an 81 (+9) on Tuesday. They each finished with a three-round total of 234 (+18).

Sophomore Megan Knadler recorded an 81 (+9) during the final round to close out the tournament one shot behind Barrie and Sargent with a 235 (+19). Knadler tied for 28th for her third top-30 finish of 20-16-17.

Klara Castillo led UW with three birdies during the third and final round. Castillo saved the best for last with a 78 (+6) on Tuesday. She jumped nine spots during the final round to tie for 38th. Playing as an individual, Sarah Hankins shot an 85 (+13) to close out the tournament with a 243 (+27).

Of the 12 teams competing, Sam Houston State ran away with the team title on Tuesday. The Bearkats shot a 904 (+40) and were led by Heather Shake who claimed the individual title with a three-round score of 220 (+4).

The Cowgirls will be back in action on March 13-14 for the BYU at Entrada Classic.

Wyoming Results

T9. Gabrielle Gibson: 74 (+2) – 74 (+2) – 78 (+6) = 226 (+10)

T22. Erin Sargent: 78 (+6) – 75 (+3) – 81 (+9) = 234 (+18)

T22. Mackenzie Barrie: 78 (+6) – 79 (+7) – 77 (+5) = 234 (+18)

T28. Megan Knadler: 78 (+6) – 76 (+4) – 81 (+9) = 235 (+19)

T38. Klara Castillo: 80 (+8) – 81 (+9) – 78 (+6) = 239 (+23)

T45. Sarah Hankins: 78 (+6) – 80 (+8) – 85 (+13) = 243 (+27) *

*Playing as an individual.

Cowboys Finish 11th in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Wyoming men’s golf climbed two spots up the leaderboard on Tuesday to place 11th at the Arizona National Invitational Tournament, hosted at the OMNI Tucson National-Catalina Course.

Wyoming’s third-round score of 285 (-3) tied for the fourth-lowest of the day, better than six of the top 10 finishers. The Cowboys finished with a total of 876 (+12) to place 11th out of the field of 16.

Sophomore John Murdock shot the best round of the day for the Cowboys with a 70 (-2). He birdied two of his final three holes and made just one bogey to match his lowest round of the season. Murdock finished with a total score of 225 (+9) to tie for 79th.

“Today was better for us, and I feel good about how it was a total team effort,” UW head coach Joe Jensen said. “Yesterday we made some unusual mistakes which will cost you when you’re playing in a field this talented. We certainly improved today. Our goal was today was to have one of the lower rounds, which we did. We learned a lot from yesterday and I’m encouraged by how we finished the tournament.”

Two other Wyoming golfers finished the day under par, along with Murdock. Senior Ryan Wallen shot a one-under 71 with three birdies and just two bogeys. Junior Glenn Workman also shot 71 (-1) with an identical card of three birdies and two bogeys. The pair tied for 36th with a tournament score of 218 (+2).

Junior Drew McCullough carded a 73 (+1) in his final round, including a team-high four birdies. McCullough tied for 48th with a total score of 221 (+5)

The Cowboys return to action at The Duck Invitational, hosted by the University of Oregon, on March 27-28.

Wyoming Results

T36. Ryan Wallen: 74 (+2) – 73 (+1) – 71 (-1) = 218 (+2)

T36. Glenn Workman: 70 (-2) – 77 (+5) – 71 (-1) = 218 (+2)

T48. Drew McCullough: 76 (+4) – 72 (E) – 73 (+1) = 221 (+5)

T57. Arron Lickteig: 77 (+5) – 73 (+1) – 74 (+2) = 224 (+8)

T62. John Murdock: 76 (+4) – 79 (+7) – 70 (-2) = 225 (+9)

T79. Dan Starzinski: 79 (+7) – 74 (+2) – 77 (+5) = 230 (+14) *

*Playing as an individual.