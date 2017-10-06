University of Wyoming Summer Graduates: Sweetwater County

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2017 summer term. Congratulations!
.
Green River
Jessica Anne Robidoux, BSN
Ana K. Tesdal, BSFC
.
Rock Springs
Bryant Blake, MA
Sarah Blake, MA
Winsor Demore, MS
Janae R. Holtzclaw, BSN
Kara C. Jackson, BSN
Kiera Desiree Lane, BS
Chloe Julia Muller, BA
Type of degree: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSFC (Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); MA (Master of Arts); MS (Master of Science).
The complete list of spring semester graduates can be found on the web at www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/index.html and scroll to Students in the News. You can check to see if students from your community are on the Laramie list.