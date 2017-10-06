University of Wyoming Summer Graduates: Sweetwater County

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2017 summer term. Congratulations!

Green River

Jessica Anne Robidoux, BSN

Ana K. Tesdal, BSFC

Rock Springs

Bryant Blake, MA

Sarah Blake, MA

Winsor Demore, MS

Janae R. Holtzclaw, BSN

Kara C. Jackson, BSN

Kiera Desiree Lane, BS

Chloe Julia Muller, BA

Type of degree: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSFC (Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); MA (Master of Arts); MS (Master of Science).

