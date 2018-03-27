Unland Brothers Excel at Mines Nature’s Bakery Invite

GOLDEN, Colorado– Brothers and UW throws duo Damon Unland and Kirk Unland provided the highlight performances of Saturday’s trip to Golden, Colorado, for the Brown and Gold.

Damon placed first while Kirk took third, respectively, in the men’s hammer throw at the Mines Nature’s Bakery Invite.



Encouraging First Meet

“It was encouraging for the first meet of the year,” UW assistant coach Carrie Lane said on Saturday. “Both (Unland brothers) hit really good marks, especially Damon (Unland) being so close to his PR.



“It was just good to get out and compete against some conference teams in good weather. It gave us a chance to find our rhythm in competition.”



Damon Unland

Damon, a UW senior and the reigning Mountain West champion in the men’s hammer throw, nearly matched his personal best in his first competition since last outdoor season on Saturday.

Tossing 197 feet, 10.75 inches, the elder Unland brother claimed an easy victory in the field of 19 hammer throwers at Colorado School of Mines’ Crouch Field Events Complex.



Kirk Unland

Kirk, a redshirt freshman for the Cowboys, placed third in the first outdoor competition of his collegiate career with a toss of 183-10.5. It was the first competition for the younger Unland since the 2017 indoor season.



Other UW Performances

Junior Emelda Malm-Annan had a solid performance on Saturday as well, taking fourth place in a field of 16 hammer throwers. She posted a mark of 182-10.75, six feet better than the fifth-place competitor.

True freshman Addison Henry was eighth in the event, recording a mark of 152 feet even. Henry was Wyoming’s lone competitor in the discus, taking sixth for the Cowgirls with a throw of 140-10.



Up Next

The Wyoming track & field team will head to Greeley, Colorado, on March 31 for the Tom Benich Invitational. Visit GoWyo.com and @wyo_track on twitter for more information about the meet in the days ahead.