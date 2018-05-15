Upcoming Mine Subsidence Projects in Reliance, DEQ Hosts Meeting

RELIANCE — On May 16, 2018, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality,

Abandoned Mine Land Division (AML) will be hosting a public meeting to discuss recent and

upcoming mine subsidence projects in and around the Reliance community.

The meeting is scheduled from 6-7 PM at the Reliance Library, 1329 Main Street.

This work is a continuation of the drilling and grouting project initiated by AML in Reliance

since 2015.

At the meeting the following items will be discussed:

Results from previous drilling and grouting projects.

Status and schedule for the upcoming Reliance Project; anticipated to start around June 1, 2018.

Plans for an upcoming investigative drilling project in Reliance.

Plans going forward.

Representatives of Wyoming AML, project consultants, and contractors will be present to

answer questions.