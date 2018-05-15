Upcoming Mine Subsidence Projects in Reliance, DEQ Hosts Meeting

RELIANCE — On May 16, 2018, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality,
Abandoned Mine Land Division (AML) will be hosting a public meeting to discuss recent and
upcoming mine subsidence projects in and around the Reliance community.
The meeting is scheduled from 6-7 PM at the Reliance Library, 1329 Main Street.
This work is a continuation of the drilling and grouting project initiated by AML in Reliance
since 2015.
At the meeting the following items will be discussed:
- Results from previous drilling and grouting projects.
- Status and schedule for the upcoming Reliance Project; anticipated to start around June 1, 2018.
- Plans for an upcoming investigative drilling project in Reliance.
- Plans going forward.
Representatives of Wyoming AML, project consultants, and contractors will be present to
answer questions.