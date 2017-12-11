Upcoming Sand Puppies Baseball Registration

Sand Puppy Registration/Information Night

It’s baseball time (although the weather doesn’t look like it is)! Archie Hay Post 24 American Legion Baseball Sand Puppy registration/information night is Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 6 – 7:30 pm at the old American Legion building on Broadway in Rock Springs.

Sand Puppy Baseball is for players 13 – 19 years of age. Come learn more about American Legion Baseball and then sign up to play.

Follow the Sand Puppies on Facebook here for more info.

