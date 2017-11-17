UPDATE: I-80 Open; Level 1 Chain Law In Effect

UPDATE 1:23 pm — I80 the Utah State Line – Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads: Open to all traffic both directions. Expect reduced visibility, chain law level 1.

EVANSTON — According to WYDOT’s latest post; I80 Evanston – Exit 18, US 189: Closed WESTBOUND due to winter conditions. As of November 17 at 12:59 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 1 hour.

Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.

Evanston – Exit 30, Bigelow Rd: Open to all traffic EASTBOUND. Other travel expect chain law level 1. Buckle up. 17-NOV 12:58 pm.