UPDATE: ICE Arrests Three Illegal Aliens in Wyoming Operation

SWEETWATER COUNTY – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued an update on the operation that resulted in temporary closures of the local Chopstix Asian Bistro locations in Green River and Rock Springs.

In Wyoming, three aliens illegally present in the United States were administratively arrested on immigration violations, and are in ICE custody. There were eight additional arrests in this operation out of North Dakota.

The Green River Chopstix has been closed since February 1st, while the Rock Springs location has been open for business.

The closures are due to what County 10 is reporting is a statewide Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, that has been in the works for ten months. The update includes that it is an ongoing financial and tax-scheme investigation.

Carl Rusnok, Director of Communications for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), released a statement: