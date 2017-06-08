Utah Jazz Star Byron Russell to Hold Free Basketball Clinic in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with the Utah Jazz will be conducting a free Utah Jazz Player appearance and basketball clinic on Thursday, June 15 at the Green River Recreation Center featuring former Utah Jazz player, Bryon Russell.

Bryon was a starting player in the back to back NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998. Bryon will talk to the clinic participants and lead them through various drills and games, followed by an autograph session. The clinic is scheduled 5:00 PM and will last approximately one hour.

No registration is necessary and youth of all ages can participate.

Parents and spectators are welcome to attend. Call Kevin at 872-0515 for more information.