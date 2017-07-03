Utah Man Killed In Wreck Near Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — On July 1st, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 139 on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, Wyoming. At 1:16 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a two-vehicle collision.

A 1992 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 at a reduced rate of speed. The driver’s speeds were reported to be varying between 35 to 55 MPH and the vehicle was weaving between both lanes of travel. A 2014 Freightliner commercial vehicle was also westbound at the same location. The Freightliner came upon the Honda Accord and was unable to avoid striking it from the rear. The impact caused fatal injuries to the driver of the Honda Accord who was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on scene.

The unrestrained driver of the Honda Accord has been identified as 57 year old Ogden, Utah resident Douglas Hazelton.

Driver impairment as a result of medication is being investigated as a contributing factor as to why the passenger vehicle was driven so erratically.

This is the 66th fatality on Wyoming’s highways compared to 45 in 2016, and 66 in 2015.