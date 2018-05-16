Utah STEM Visits Monroe Intermediate School [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Utah STEM Bus visited Monroe Intermediate School today, in which some sixth grade students learned about robotics and 3D printing.



Robotics

The students got the chance to learn about robotics. They defined what a robot is and how robotics are used in various career fields.

They were introduced to the LEGO EV3 robots and learned about the controls and the parts on the robots.

Using the LabView computer program, they got to program LEGO EV3 robots and experiment with them.

The students used the control boxes in LabView to program the robots to do rotations, turns, and arm movements.





3D Modeling and Printing

The students also got to learn about rapid prototyping and 3D printing. Utah STEM brought a 3D printer to show the students what it looks like and how it works.

The sixth graders go to watch the printer as it worked on a design, and they also got to inspect objects that had been printed using a 3D printer.

After learning about 3D printing, the students discussed with each other what type of objects they would print if they had their own 3D printer.

They also discussed how the world would be different if every family had a 3D printer. The students also talked about how a 3D printer could be used to help other people.

They watched a video about a project by Not Impossible, LLC, in which prosthetic arms were created using 3D printers for children of war in South Sudan. This showed the students just how 3D printing can be used to benefit others.

The students then got the chance to build their own designs that could then potentially be printed using a 3D printer. They created designs using Tinkercad, which is an online tool used to build 3D designs.

They started off building a house to get introduced to the program before they participated in a 10 minute challenge in which they had to design a to-scale bus.

Once they finished the challenge, they were given time to design their own projects.