UtahAmerican Energy Hiring for Multiple Positions

UtahAmerican Energy is dramatically increasing production in 2018 at the Lila Canyon Mine and we need your help to accomplish our goals. We have several openings in the positions listed below.

Apply Today!

Email your work-history resume today!

Positions Available

Experienced Longwall and CM Section Operators

Certified Electricians and Mechanics

Inexperienced Underground Laborer

Janitor

Employment Details

All positions work rotating shifts and varying schedules.

You must be capable of lifting a minimum of 50 pounds frequently.

Previous experience and certifications preferred.

Benefits Include:

UtahAmerican Energy offers a comprehensive pay

Benefit package includes: Monthly bonus incentive Vacation Medical Dental Vision Life insurance FSA & 401(k) plans



To Apply:

Please indicate your preferred position and submit a detailed work history resume as soon as possible to:

Human Resources Dept.

UtahAmerican Energy, Inc.

PO Box 910

East Carbon, UT 84520

You can also email your work history resume to: Jobs.UAE@job4u.com.

UtahAmerican Energy, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.