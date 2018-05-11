UW Adds Cybersecurity Certificate Program

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming has taken another step to become a national hub for cybersecurity.

The UW Board of Trustees, this week, approved the creation of a cybersecurity certificate program in the College of Engineering and Applied Science.

The move was necessary in the quest to earn national designations from federal agencies in the area of cybersecurity education.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

UW’s Cybersecurity Education and Research Center (CEDAR), in alignment with requirements from the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has developed and identified a cybersecurity course sequence that enables undergraduate students to achieve high theory and skill competence in cybersecurity concepts.

Industry trends suggest employers are recruiting college graduates who have proven cybersecurity content knowledge from reputable academic institutions.

The newly established “cybersecurity certificate” will recognize individual students, but it also positions UW as a leader in cybersecurity education in Wyoming and the region.

The establishment of the certificate is a requirement for UW to achieve NSA/DHS designation as a “Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity.”

The NSA and DHS have specified a list of required “knowledge areas” to achieve the designation.

College administrators have mapped the courses to include the knowledge areas, established an on-campus center, recruited students and faculty, and secured research funds to achieve the requirements for the certificate. They will apply for designation in fall 2018.

“This degree will tap into UW’s existing strengths, use innovative curriculum and serve a growing market need in Wyoming and across the nation,” says Mike Borowczak, CEDAR director and UW Department of Computer Science faculty member.