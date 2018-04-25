UW Archaeologist to Examine Ancient Bones Found in Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Ancient bones were discovered in Sweetwater County on private land near Fontenelle Dam and the skeleton is now in the hands of University of Wyoming researchers for further determination.

Yesterday morning, backhoe operators were working on a construction project when they uncovered a very old grave buried about four feet deep.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Coronor’s Office were called out, who took a look at the remains and determined them to be ancient, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Detective and Public Information Officer Dick Blust. It was determined that there was not a forensic aspect to the case.

Bureau of Land Management Supervisory Archaeologist Scott Stadler, who didn’t handle the bones and was only able to comment based on what he could see, said that the skeleton was buried in a flex position, with the knees brought up to the chest. More modern burials usually have a person laid flat.

Stadler said that a flex burial could indicate an older grave ranging from a few hundred years ago to as much as 10,000 years old. “It’s probably somewhere in between,” said Stadler. He also said there didn’t appear to be any artifacts, wrappings, or any kind of container.

University of Wyoming Senior Research Scientist Rick Weathermon, an archaeologist, determined the skeleton probably belonged to an older individual. Weathermon and his team have taken the skeleton back to University of Wyoming for more research.

Weathermon said they are pretty sure the bones are in excess of 100 years old, but they haven’t been able to determine much else at this time. He was able to say that he doesn’t believe it to be an Oregon Trail or other westbound trail burial.

As to what happens now, Weathermon said it’s time to study the bones to see if they can determine the age, cause of death, and whether it’s a male or a female. “We’ll see if we can find any indication of who this person was,” said Weathermon.

They will use radio carbon dating to determine the age if the bones are indeed more than 100 years old. Weathermon said they will know more in a couple weeks, but could be up to six weeks to get radio carbon dating results back.