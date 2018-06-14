UW Basketball Adds Junior College Transfer Lwal Dung to 2018-19 Roster

LARAMIE– After announcing the 2018-19 schedule on Monday, University of Wyoming head men’s basketball coach Allen Edwards announced the signing of 6-7, 180-pound Lwal (Lew-All) Dung from Neosho County Community College in Kansas.

“Lwal is a player with great talent that fits what we do here at Wyoming,” Edwards said. “He brings great versatility and size. He has the ability to do many things for us on the court and we are excited about his addition to the program.”



Dung Averaged 12.1 Points Per Game Last Season

Dung, a native of Adelaide, Australia, averaged 12.1 points per game last season at Neosho County. He averaged 7.0 rebounds per game to rank fourth in the Jayhawk Conference.

Dung shot 46 percent from the field on the season and connected on 43 three pointers on the year to rank 15th in the conference.



Dung ranked fifth in the conference with 40 blocks on the season.

He scored a career-high 39 points last season against Hutchinson Community College. Dung hit nine three pointers on 11 attempts in that contest. He also grabbed 16 rebounds in a contest against Cowley College.

At Nazareth Catholic College in Australia, Dung averaged 21.5 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per night. He helped his team to three-straight area titles.



Lung Has Size and Versatility

“Lwal has size, length and versatility,” UW assistant coach Shaun Vandiver said. “He has the ability to get to the rim and will be a match up problem in the Mountain West. The way the game is going where players of his size and talent are in demand, Lwal will make a great addition to our program.”

He also received recruiting interest from Kansas State, Cincinnati and East Carolina.

Dung joins Trevon “TJ” Taylor, Bradley Belt, Tariq Johnson, Brandon Porter and Trace Young along with junior college transfers Jake Hendricks and A.J. Banks as signees for the 2018-19 season.